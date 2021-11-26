Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of Navient worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Navient by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Navient by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 447,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Navient by 55.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

