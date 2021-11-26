Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), with a volume of 429,547 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.