NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.81. NCR reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

NCR stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 839,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.75. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.