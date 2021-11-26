Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.15 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00037427 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006811 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001735 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,680,463 coins and its circulating supply is 18,344,144 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

