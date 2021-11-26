Nebulas Market Capitalization Tops $24.73 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,976,435 coins and its circulating supply is 60,460,637 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

