NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Insider Sells $1,228,357.90 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Matthew Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27.

NEO traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 500,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

