NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Insider Sells $1,239,654.27 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Matthew Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of NeoGenomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 500,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,299. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 142.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 726.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 230,947 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

