NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,236 shares of company stock worth $5,072,029 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $818.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NeoPhotonics
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
