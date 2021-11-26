NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,236 shares of company stock worth $5,072,029 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $818.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

