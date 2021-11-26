NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.96 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.18 million and $3.96 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00233864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

