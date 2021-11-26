Nestree Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Nestree has a total market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $907,758.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,575.04 or 0.98556336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00623640 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003466 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

