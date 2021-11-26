NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.43

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 3911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $814.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.73.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,678 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

