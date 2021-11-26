Neutrino Dollar Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00105076 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

