Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Tops $561.10 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $561.10 million and $34.95 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00098281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.71 or 0.07485991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,333.31 or 1.00041131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 566,347,219 coins and its circulating supply is 566,346,633 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

