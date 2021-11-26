New BitShares Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. New BitShares has a market cap of $63.14 million and $10.04 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00074227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.59 or 0.07484776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.28 or 1.00462086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

