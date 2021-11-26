New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report sales of $218.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the highest is $232.57 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.