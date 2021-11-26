New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report sales of $218.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the highest is $232.57 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.