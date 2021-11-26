Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $8,807.75 and $306.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.