Newton Coin Project Price Tops $0.0001 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 31% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $8,462.61 and approximately $294.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 164.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

