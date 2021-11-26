NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $29,413.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00366138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

