Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Nexstar Media Group worth $27,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after buying an additional 193,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $160.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average is $150.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

