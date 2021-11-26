NEXT.coin (NEXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,279.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.30 or 0.01024885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00269439 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00022183 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001323 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00029217 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002174 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

