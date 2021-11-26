Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,000.54

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,000.54 ($13.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,155 ($15.09). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,115 ($14.57), with a volume of 121,997 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.43%.

In other news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total transaction of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

