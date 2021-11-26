NEXT Price Down 0.5% This Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $808,346.43 and approximately $1,297.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00355240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.