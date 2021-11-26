NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

NXTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NXTC opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. NextCure has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

