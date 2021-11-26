NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $256,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

