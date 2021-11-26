NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 107.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NGCAU opened at $10.75 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

