NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $4,260.97 on Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $103,607.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4,260.97 or 0.07846416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

