NFT Market Cap Hits $5.14 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $86,637.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00232547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

