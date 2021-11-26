NFTify (N1) 24 Hour Volume Tops $142,611.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $142,611.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00073750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00099029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.74 or 0.07461991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,381.82 or 0.99956242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

