NFTX Market Capitalization Tops $43.01 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $43.01 million and approximately $278,425.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $106.39 or 0.00196764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00232547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,286 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

