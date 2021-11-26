NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NICE opened at $282.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average is $265.49.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

