Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $52.08 million and $1.57 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.20 or 0.07487871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00360743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.23 or 0.01032797 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00085973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $223.30 or 0.00410199 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.00476609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,235,172,600 coins and its circulating supply is 8,620,922,600 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

