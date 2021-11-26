Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI) Trading Up 189.4%

Shares of Noble Vici Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVGI) were up 189.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

About Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the provision of tools to live and interact in the modern mobile world through ecosystem of IoT, big data, blockchain and e-commerce products and services. It integrates blockchain technology with e-commerce platform to connect consumers and merchants in a global marketplace through blockchain transactions.

