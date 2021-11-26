Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,332.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $19.36 or 0.00036046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $8,332.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00233116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,882 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

