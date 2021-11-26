Nord Finance Price Hits $3.49 on Major Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00006412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00064218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00104441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.48 or 0.07524895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,357.03 or 0.99995921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,603 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

