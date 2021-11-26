Nord/LB Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €240.00 ($272.73) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €295.00 ($335.23) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €263.21 ($299.11).

ETR:VOW3 traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €172.36 ($195.86). 845,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €190.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €204.02. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.85.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

