Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $76,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $277.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

