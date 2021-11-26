North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Purchases 10,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$188,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,714,254.45.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$202,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,175 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total transaction of C$340,322.00.

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$529.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$11.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$165.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3773789 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.38.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

