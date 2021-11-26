North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.3% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FDX stock opened at $243.57 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

