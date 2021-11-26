Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.47

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.47 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 159.30 ($2.08). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 159.30 ($2.08), with a volume of 10,670 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “house stock” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £46.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.47.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

