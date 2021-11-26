Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,684,934 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 913,847 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

