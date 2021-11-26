Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.83%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 31.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 337.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 237,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

