Northern Trust Corp Acquires 30,509 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.67% of Casper Sleep worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 357.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter worth about $18,315,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter worth about $1,699,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSPR stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.45.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

