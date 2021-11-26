Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 274.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of Maiden worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 2,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Maiden alerts:

MHLD stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.