Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Oncorus worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 505.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 101.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 2,605.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 185,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncorus alerts:

In other Oncorus news, COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $5.85 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.