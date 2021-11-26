Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,795 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Solid Biosciences worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 163.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $65,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $279,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 149.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 59,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

