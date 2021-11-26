Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of Mustang Bio worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

MBIO opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.