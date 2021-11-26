Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Apria worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Apria by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000.

In other Apria news, Director John G. Figueroa sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $764,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $51,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,283.

A number of brokerages have commented on APR. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

