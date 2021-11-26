Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Trean Insurance Group worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 189,160 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $23,064,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIG opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Julie A. Baron bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $84,694.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

