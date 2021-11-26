Northern Trust Corp Has $2.08 Million Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.42% of BlueLinx worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

BXC stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $721.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $542,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $944,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

