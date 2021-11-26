Northern Trust Corp Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $114.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

